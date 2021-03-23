Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.81-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72-3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.Adobe also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.85-11.85 EPS.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $460.76. The company had a trading volume of 337,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a twelve month low of $287.78 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.11.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $538.68.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

