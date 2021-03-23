Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $187.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 579.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.