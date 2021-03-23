AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IMPXU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 30th

AEA-Bridges Impact’s (OTCMKTS:IMPXU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 30th. AEA-Bridges Impact had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

IMPXU stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

There is no company description available for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp..

