Aeon Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $8,766.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.86 or 0.00401128 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

