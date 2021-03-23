Aeryus (AER) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Day

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Aeryus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $36,401.24 and $6.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeryus token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00077439 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002596 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 315% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

AER is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

