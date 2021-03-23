Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

