Agora (NASDAQ:API) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.