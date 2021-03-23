Agora (NASDAQ:API) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
