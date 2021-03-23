Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently commented on EADSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.
Shares of EADSF opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05. Airbus has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $124.63.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
