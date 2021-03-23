Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EADSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of EADSF opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05. Airbus has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $124.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

