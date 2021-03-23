Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.14

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 12497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

