Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.