Alchemy Pay Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.11 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and $5.11 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00251513 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00095838 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

