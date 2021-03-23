Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 95,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alector by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

