Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 8.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.43. 7,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,658 shares of company stock worth $1,781,627. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alector by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

