Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 688,932 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,916 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ALEX stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

