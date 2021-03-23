Alexandria Capital LLC Has $27.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

