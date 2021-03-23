Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALXN. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

