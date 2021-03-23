Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALXN. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
