Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 137.38 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 55.10 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.02. The company has a market cap of £412.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

