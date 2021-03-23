Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 137.38 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 55.10 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.02. The company has a market cap of £412.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
