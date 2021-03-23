Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Alico has raised its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alico has a payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. Research analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

