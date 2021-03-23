Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Up to $41.03

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $42.75. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 280 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $829.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock worth $622,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,754,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

