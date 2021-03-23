Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.07 Per Share

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of APH stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £463.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 52.17 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

