Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.07 Per Share

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of APH stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £463.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 52.17 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.19).
Alliance Pharma Company Profile
