Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Up 2.3%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. 985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMOT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $515.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

