Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Trading Up 2.3%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. Approximately 985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 31,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMOT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $515.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

