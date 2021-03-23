AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $352,973.95 and approximately $61.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

