Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Decreased by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,204 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 4.4% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.36% of Ally Financial worth $48,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

