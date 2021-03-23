Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,569.11 and $19.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,644.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.08 or 0.00948102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.78 or 0.00394878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.