Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Twilio makes up 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,542 shares of company stock worth $67,822,093. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $358.04. 41,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,763. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.