Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $22.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2,060.71. 52,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,066.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,775.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.