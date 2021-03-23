Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,058.18. 38,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,985. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,775.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

