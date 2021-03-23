Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 126,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $17.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,047.92. 52,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,181. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,054.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,768.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

