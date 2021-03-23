Alta Equipment Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 633 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 921% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 507,143 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 99,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

ALTG traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

