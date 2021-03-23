Altimeter Growth Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 30th (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Altimeter Growth’s (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 30th. Altimeter Growth had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AGCUU stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23. Altimeter Growth has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.92.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $5,200,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,100,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.