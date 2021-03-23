Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,473 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

MO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. 345,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

