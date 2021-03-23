Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,176.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

