American Homes 4 Rent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,726 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,401% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 13,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,746.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 258,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,500.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 348,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

