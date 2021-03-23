American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,957 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of HealthEquity worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,072. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.