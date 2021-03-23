American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

