American International Group Inc. Buys 22,892 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

