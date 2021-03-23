American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The Middleby worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.32. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

