American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of ITT worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ITT by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ITT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

