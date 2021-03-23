American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Lumentum worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,407,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $15,386,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LITE shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

