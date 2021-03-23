American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.