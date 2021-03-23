American International Group Inc. Has $12.51 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of PRU opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -252.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.