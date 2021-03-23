American International Group Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Essent Group worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

