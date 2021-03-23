American International Group Inc. Has $12.80 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Woodward worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.