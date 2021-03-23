American International Group Inc. Has $12.92 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.