American International Group Inc. Has $13.33 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 284.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 275.94 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

