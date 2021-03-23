American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.