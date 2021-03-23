American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

