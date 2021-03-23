American International Group Inc. Purchases 6,214 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

