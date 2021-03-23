American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Stifel Financial worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

SF opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

